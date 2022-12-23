The federal government has faulted motorists for illegally crossing rail tracks, which has resulted to the death of Selimota Suleiman, a staff of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) recently.

Reacting to the incident and the unfortunate death of Selimota, the spokesperson of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Yakubu Mahmood, said there are two constructed over-passes at different locations within the Kubwa environs in Abuja for ease and safety of crossing railway lines of Abuja-Kaduna train service.

He further said: “Motorists have been for reasons best known to them, avoiding those two under passes and instead resort to using illegally constructed level crossings which have been in recent times fatal as a result of collision by the moving trains.

“NRC management hereby enjoins motorists and other road users to always use the two constructed under passes for their safety instead of the illegal level crossings that portrays great risks and danger to their lives and properties.

“We are appealing to the mass media to use their medium to enlighten the general public on the safety imperative of using the over pass to cross railway lines.

“The federal government policy on railway modernization is ensuring safety of motorists and trains through construction of over passes in all railway lines constructions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For his part, the managing director/CEO of the Nigerian Railways Corporation (NRC), Engr. Fidet Okhiria, said the spot is not a level crossing and when the NRC tried to block the illegal road, the community resisted it.

He also said the federal government provided an underpass that serves as alternate route but motorists within the community refused to use it and continued crossing the train track.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force has said it was investigating the incident.

Spokesperson of the FCT Police, DSP Josephine Adeh, while confirming the unfortunate incident and the ongoing investigation, said the victim was said to have been crushed to death by the train after the car failed to drive through the rail track quickly for the train to pass.

According to her, “the FCT Police command is aware of the unfortunate incident of Rail/Motor fatal accident that happened at Chikakore axis in the Kubwa Area Council of the FCT.

“Upon receipt of the information Crime scene investigators attached to the Byazin divisional police headquarters drifted swiftly to the scene, took charge of the situation, where the victim was confirmed dead by medical practitioner on ground.

“Investigation has commenced by the Rail way division having jurisdiction over the track.

“Findings and safety tips already existing will be reiterated to ensure a non repeat of incident shortly.”

Recall that the Abuja-Kaduna train services recently returned to operations after it was suspended due to terrorist attack.