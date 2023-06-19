Monday, June 19, 2023
Abuja’s Anglican Church Celebrates Fathers’ Day In Style

by Leadership News
10 seconds ago
in News
Father's day
As the world celebrates the 2023 Father’s Day on Sunday, June 18, St. James Anglican Church, Asokoro, Abuja, literally rolled out the drums to celebrate and honour fathers on a day dedicated to fathers and fathers-to-be.

 

The Church said the aim of the special celebration and recognition was to appreciate fathers, who are rearly recognised and appreciated despite their numerous sacrifices, contributions and self-denial of pleasures in a bid to provide for immediate and extended family members.

 

Speaking at a special Sunday Service to mark the occasion held in honour of the fathers, Vicar-in-Charge, Venerable Benjamin Idume, with a message titled “transformed father”, described fathers as pillars of the family whom God has bequeathed the responsibilities of moulding, guiding and providing for the family.

 

