Chris Okotie Speaks On Vision For New Nigeria At 64

A former presidential candidate and restructuring campaigner, Rev. Chris Okotie, has broken his silence since the May 29 presidential inauguration.

In a statement released in Lagos on Sunday by his media adviser, Ladi Ayodeji, to mark Okotie’s 64th birthday annanniversary, the Cleric expressed concern on a range of burning national issues and capped them up with his vision for a new Nigeria.

Below is the full text of the statement:

“It is hubristic naivety to envisage the emergence of a new Nigeria from a moribund political cocoon corrupted by duplicity, political criminality and the travesty of the electoral-social etiquette.

“The current presidential system of governance has again manifested itself as a hydra-headed monstrousity.