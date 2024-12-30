AC Milan on Monday confirmed the sack of Paulo Fonseca and named ex-Porto boss Sérgio Conceição as their new head coach on a two-and-half year deal.

Fonseca had earlier on Monday morning announced his departure from the club as he left the San Siro stadium following Milan’s 1-1 draw with Roma.

“Yes, it’s true. I’m out,” Fonseca told reporters, according to an ESPN report, when he lowered his car window. “That’s life. I did everything I could.”

The club in announcing Fonseca’ successor said, “AC Milan announces that Sérgio Paulo Marceneiro da Conceição has been appointed as the Head Coach of the men’s first team until 30 June 2026.”

Milan will play their next game against Juventus in the Italian Super Cup semifinals in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Fonseca was hired in June and led the club to only 12 wins in 24 matches in all competitions.

Milan are eighth in Serie A, trailing leaders Atalanta and Napoli by 14 points, far worse than the second place finish earned under Stefano Pioli last season.

They have fared better in the Champions League lately following four straight wins, including a 3-1 win at Real Madrid.

They are in 12th place and on course to qualify for the knockout playoff round.

Conceição, who played in Serie A with Lazio, Parma and Inter Milan, coached Porto for six seasons before stepping down in June.