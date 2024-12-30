The apex northern sociocultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum ((ACF) has described the Christmas Day bombing that claimed the lives of ten civilians in two communities of Silame local government area in Sokoto State as one mistake too many.

LEADERSHIP recalls that military airstrikes targeted at Lakurawa terrorist groups on Wednesday resulted in the killing of the victims where scores others suffered varying degrees of injuries.

Military authorities insisted that the airstrikes were targeted at the hoodlums, stressing that the casualties were affected by secondary explosions.

Director Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba on Friday stated that, “The airstrike indeed hit logistic base of the terrorists which led to secondary explosions and it was these secondary explosions that led to some casualties that was earlier reported.”

ACF, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba, said it is deeply troubled and saddened by the Silame incident, as one far too many in the country, stressing that this was not an isolated incident as the memories of similar attack on Tudun Biri community, Kaduna State, about a year ago, and earlier in Adamawa and Nasarawa states, with their gruesome statistics of casualties, remain fresh in memory.

“ACF remained unequivocally supportive of our military and other security forces in their determination to stamp out terrorism and all forms of criminality in Nigeria. None should be in doubt about such support, and ACF calls on all patriotic Nigeria to extend same support to the security forces”.

“It is just unacceptable that terrorists and criminal elements of all hues should not be allowed to hold the Nation to ransom through their anti-people activities.

“That said, incidents such as that at Silame (and others before it) and the statistics of their impacts on innocent citizens are assuming a most disturbing pattern with the human costs unacceptable. The Silame disaster is simply one far too many. The bland response of a spokesperson of the military insisting that the attack was on a planned target was most insensitive.”

ACF extended its condolences and sympathies to the people of Silame, the Government of Sokoto State on the incident and prayed that Almighty God provides all with the strength to bear the loses.

The ACF called on the federal government and the military high command to conduct thorough investigations into the Silame incidents with results made public and assurances that concrete steps, as opposed to the usual bland assurances or lip service, will be taken to avert such tragic incidents. “Never again must anyone, anywhere suffer such costs as these clearly avoidable “mistakes” bring”.

Additionally, ACF insists that compensation be paid for those who suffered death and injuries in line with Islamic legal principles and injunctions in the community and that Sokoto State Government should insist on the right things and extend further assistance to the members of the community as they embark on rebuilding their lives and livelihoods;

ACF further “Calls on humanitarian and relief organisations, well-to-do individuals and other members of the public to extend support and relief to the people of Silame Community in their hour of needs in the aftermath of the tragedy;

“As it did with Tudun Biri, ACF recommends that all promises made or to be made to the Silame community and victims of the attack in particular will be fulfilled in the shortest time possible.

“Corrupt, unscrupulous or unsympathetic elements must not be allowed any room to selfishly corner any relief materials meant for the victims, as has sadly become usual in the aftermath of disasters. Absolutely no one should be allowed to benefit from the misery of the victims of the bomb blast,” ACF said.