Access Bank said it is set to host its ‘Corporate Customer Forum 2024’ on September 19, 2024 to empower its corporate customers.

The forum with the theme, ‘Nigeria’s Economic rebirth: Hopes and implications,’ is set to host the minister of Finance and the Coordinating minister for the Economy, industry leaders and major stakeholders who will speak to the bank’s corporate and commercial business customers about the future of the Nigerian economy while addressing current economic challenges.

The Corporate Forum, which will serve as a key platform for thought leadership and knowledge exchange, aims to inspire new ideas and foster collaboration across various industries.

The forum will focus on the dynamic intersection of growth and innovation, exploring how businesses can leverage technological advancements, sustainable practices, and inclusive strategies to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving business landscape.

The GMD/ CEO of Access Bank, Rosevelt Ogbonna, speaking on the event. said, “we are excited to host the Access Bank Corporate Customers Forum 2024, which promises to be a milestone event for our partners, clients, and the broader business community.”

He stated that, “in a world of constant change, it is vital that we come together to share insights, challenge assumptions, and explore new opportunities. Our theme, ‘Nigeria’s Economic rebirth: Hopes and implications,’ reflects our commitment to not only adapting to change but also leading it.”

Ogbonna added that, “the forum will feature the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, managing director, Financial Derivatives company, Bismarck Rewane, Director General, Federal Budget office, Dr. Tanimu Yakubu and a lineup of speakers, renowned industry experts, thought leaders, and senior executives from Access Bank. Attendees should expect engaging panel discussions, keynote presentations, and networking opportunities designed to inspire dialogue and collaboration.

“Key topics to be covered at the forum include: Lead Paper: Accelerated Stabilisation and Advancement Plan (ASAP) for Nigeria’s Economic Rebirth, Co-Lead Paper: Making the Accelerated Stabilization Advancement Plan Deliver Economic Growth for Nigeria. And more.”

Biotech Potato A Game Changer

BY ACHOR ABIMAJE,Jos

The principal investigator (Nigeria) Global Biotech Potato Partnership (GBPP) Dr. Charles Amadi has stated that Biotech Potato is a game changer because of its resistance to late Blight which is the most destructive potato disease in Plateau State.

GBPP is a USAID funded project anchored by Michigan State University, Nigeria and three other countries, Kenya, Bangladesh and Indonesia are part of the partnership.

Dr. Amadi stated this at the multi-locational confined efficacy trials second yield at the National Root Crops Research Institute (NRCRI) Kuru in Jos South LGA of Plateau State.

According to him, late Blight disease has sent many farmers to untimely death, because they borrowed huge amounts of money but unfortunately lost their investment on their farms as a result of potato blight disease .

“With the Biotech Potato all these will be a thing of the past as farmers can be sure that the deadly blight disease will not affect their potato if they adopted the Biotech variety.”

He further explained that the efficacy trial is to show that the transformation did not affect the original performance of the variety.

“Efficacy trial we sprayed fungicide, there was no blight on the transformed and the untransformed potato, but the last replication, we did not sprayed fungicide so late Blight killed the normal potato but did not affect the Biotech Potato”.

Similarly, the chief scientific officer National Biosafety Management Agency Sabo Ademu said as a regulatory body they have noticed a high level of compliance by the Institute .

He expressed satisfaction with the level of the yield which has met the expectations of the Agency.

Also a female farmer Mrs. Hannah Pam commended GBPP for introducing Biotech Potato, because of its resistance to the dangerous disease called late Blight.