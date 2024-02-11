The Board of Directors of Access Holdings Plc has formally announced the passing of its founding Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) and former Group Managing Director (GMD) of its flagship subsidiary, Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe, alongside his wife and son, on Friday, February 9, 2024, in a helicopter accident in the United States of America.

Access Holdings in a statement on Sunday signed by the Group Company Secretary, Sunday Ekwochi, said the entire Access Family mourned the loss of Wigwe, his wife Doreen and and son Chizi, extending its deep and sincere sympathies to his family and loved ones.

The Board added that it will soon meet to appoint an Acting GCEO for the financial conglomerate.

“It is with deep sadness that the Board of Directors of Access Holdings Plc (the Company) announces the passing of Dr. Herbert Wigwe, CFR, the Company’s founding Group Chief Executive Officer and former Group Managing Director of its flagship subsidiary Access Bank Pic (the Bank’). Dr. Wigwe died alongside his wife and son on Friday, February 9, 2024 in a helicopter accident in the United States of America.

“The entire Access Family mourns the loss of Herbert, Doreen and Chizi. We extend our deep and sincere sympathies to his family and loved ones. Dr. Wigwe was a key driving force and a larger-than-life personality who brought his remarkable passion, energy, and experience to the transformation of the Access franchise since joining the Bank in 2002,” the statement said.

It also quoted the chairman of Access Holdings, Mr. Abubakar Jimoh, as commenting on the passage of Dr. Wigwe, saying: “The Access Family has suffered a major loss with the passing of Dr. Wigwe who was a great friend and fine gentleman. He had a prodigious intellect, admirable personal qualities, and vast business experience which he brought to bear on the Access Family and for which we owe him a debt of gratitude.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In line with the Company’s policy, the Board will soon announce the appointment of an Acting Group Chief Executive Officer even as we remain confident that the Access Group will build further on Dr. Wigwe’s legacy of growth and operational excellence.”

LEADERSHIP reports that Wigwe, his wife, his son, and a former group chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), Abimbola Ogunbanjo, died in a helicopter crash in the United States on Friday.