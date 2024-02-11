After receiving official confirmation of the events, President Bola Tinubu has expressed shock and deep distress over the news of the passing of Herbert Wigwe, a top banker and entrepreneur, and Abimbola Ogunbanjo, former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, along with members of the Wigwe family.

Herbert Wigwe, CON, was the Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc and founder of the How Foundation.

In a statement by presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale on Sunday, President Tinubu mourned these exceptional Nigerian business leaders and described their passing as “an overwhelming tragedy that is shocking beyond comprehension.”

The President extended his condolences to the Wigwe and Ogunbanjo families, the business community, and all those impacted by this harrowing incident.

President Tinubu prayed for the peaceful repose of the departed and asked God Almighty to comfort the multitude of Nigerians who are grieving and the families of the deceased at this deeply agonising moment.