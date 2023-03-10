Ahead of the March 18 governorship and State Assembly elections, the National Working Committee (NWC) of Accord Party has dissolved its Oyo State executive members for endorsing the state governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Seyi Makinde, instead of the party’s candidate, Adebayo Adelabu.

Addressing journalists after a two-hour emergency meeting, the national chairman, Muhammad Lawal Nalado, listed those relieved of their offices to include the state chairman of Accord, Prince Kolade Ojo; Yinka Dairo, who is the Oyo State Accord secretary, and the entire executive committee members of the party in the state.

Nalado said the NWC also resolved to constitute a five-man caretaker committee to steer the party to victory and also manage the affairs of the party in the build up to the governorship and State Assembly elections.

He listed the five-man caretaker committee members to include Alhaji Isiaka Salami, who will serve as Oyo State caretaker chairman, Bashiru Ayobami, who will serve as secretary; Fatai Salawu, Bimpe Martins, and Ayodele Oyajide, all members of the caretaker committee.

Nalado who explained that the decisions were resolutions of the NWC of the Party also directed those affected to hand over all party properties and documents in their possession to the new caretaker executive members with immediate effect.

The party’s national chairman enjoined the members and supporters, including all the electorate in Oyo State to troop out en-masse and vote for the party’s governorship candidate, chief Adebayo Adelabu and all the State House of Assembly candidates in the Saturday’s election.

Regretting that the agenda of the dissolved Oyo State executive committee led by Kolade Ojo, was to frustrate the chances of the Accord gubernatorial and state assembly candidates to clinch landslide victory in the Saturday’s election, Nalado alleged that they have been heavily compromised by Governor Seyi Makinde.

He lambasted members of the dissolved Oyo State executives for ditching the Accord candidates, whom he said are front-runners in the Saturday’s election.

He added that contrary to claims by the sacked Oyo State chairman, Accord is neither in any alliance with any political party nor with governor Makinde, as its candidates have the capacity to win the election fair and square.