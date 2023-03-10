Ahead of the governorship and House of Assembly elections, the indigenes of Plateau State living in the United States (U.S.) have said they have not endorsed any candidate or political party for the polls.

The group, under the auspices of the Plateau State Association USA, Inc. (PSA-USA), stated this in a statement signed by its national president, Dr. Barth Shepkong yesterday and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

According to Shepkong, “while PSA USA does not endorse any single candidate or party, we strongly support a peaceful and transparent process that reflects the will of the people of Plateau State and Nigeria at large.

“In the upcoming gubernatorial and house of assembly elections, we encourage voters to remain peaceful and patient as they cast their votes.

“We urge all political parties and candidates to abide by the signed Peace Accord and fully commit to supporting all efforts that ensure that only the Nigerian people decide who wins the election(s).

“It is imperative for Nigeria’s stability and democratic consolidation that the process is conducted and concluded safely and credibly.

“We encourage all actors to calm tensions and avoid violence of any sort proactively,” he said.

Shepkong said the association would support and partner with whoever won the election in the state “as we continue to advocate for good governance.

“Working with Plateau State citizens in the Diaspora will help create a sense of belonging and cement our passionate interests in contributing significantly to our state’s socioeconomic and political development.”

According to him, PSA USA will continue to partner and advocate for a fair democratic process that reflects the will of our people and our collective goal for a #BetterPlateau.

“Elections are a fundamental part of a functioning democracy, and all Nigerians deserve the chance to choose their future — freely and fairly.

“Finally, the future belongs to all of us. Let’s work together to make it what we want.

“It’s time we separate tribe and religion from politics, remember, change begins with you and I. Let us consciously work in building a better society,” he said.

Recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had, on Wednesday night, announced the postponement of the governorship and state houses of assembly elections to March 18.

INEC’s spokesperson, Festus Okoye, in a statement,, said the postponement was to make for adequate timing to reconfigure the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) ahead of the polls