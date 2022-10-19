A frontline social club, Aces Club of Ikirun, has elected Prince Lateef Kayode Adeyemi as its new president along with the club’s new executives; Ace Sunday Adeleke Adegboye, Vice President; Ace Abimbola Abiona, General Secretary; Ace Tunji Olawoyin, Assistant General Secretary; Ace Olufemi Charles Olanihun former Director with the Mainstreet Bank Registrars Limited, Financial Secretary; Ace Sunkanmi Ajiboye, Publicity Secretary; Ace Bimbola Onisabi, Welfare Secretary; Ace Iyiola Adegboye and Ace Lateef Akin Owolabi, Ex Officials

The meeting which was attended by members from all over the world was held via Zoom.

The immediate past president of the club, Iyiola Adegboye, thanked all members for their support and encouraged them to cooperate with the new executives.

The Aces Club of Ikirun is a membership only club that promotes friendship and cooperation, encouraging the spirit of oneness among members. The goal of the club is to develop the Ikirun community for socio-economic upliftment and the growth of all its members. During the appointment of the new executives, Ace Olufemi Charles Olanihun the new financial secretary mentioned how honored he is to be called to serve the people of Ikirun for the betterment of every Ikirun person and the development of the community.

List of Club Members

Gabriel Olalere Oladipo Iyiola Adegboye Olasunkanmi Zakariyah Ajiboye Toye Adegboye Adetunji Oyekanmi Olawoyin Akinade Lateef Owolabi Sunday Adeleke Adegboye John Oluwoye Olateru Charles Olufemi Olanihun Abayomi Olusola Akanji Moshood Bisi Adeyemo Abdul Lateef Kayode Adeyemi Adebayo Ramoni Olabiyi Solomon Olugbenga Olateru Kola Akanji Yemi Adeyemo AbdulRasheed Abimbola Onisabi Abimbola Abiona Yemi Ajala Oyetunji Femi (Dr.) Alabi Olawuyi Olusola Joseph

The Ace Club of Ikirun membership is opened to male indigenes with both parents being indigenes of Ikirun or either parent being an indigene. Members must be 26 years of age and above and should have earned at least a school certificate or it’s equivalent.

In a conversation with the media, Olufemi Charles Olanihun mentioned a list of develop projects needed at Ikirun, this includes construction of more classrooms in the primary and secondary schools, repairs of broken water pipes in ikirun, provision of street lights, establishment of a higher institution of learning, renovation of the townhall and others.

Ikirun is a town in Osun State, Nigeria. It is the headquarters of the Ifelodun Local Government Area. It is an historical city that derived its name from the first ruler of the town called Akinorun.

