A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Nasarawa State has congratulated the Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, over his legal victory at the Court of Appeal.

The group hailed the judgement of the Appeal Court which nullified and reversed the judgement of the Nasarawa State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, which earlier sacked Governor Sule, as a sweet victory for the people of Nasarawa State.

The Coalition, in a press statement signed by its Coordinator, Ogbu Francisca Esq, and Director of Mobilisation, Bulus Musa, on Thursday, hailed the judgement of the Appellate Court, describing it as a true reflection of the wishes of the people of Nasarawa State.

The statement, while hailing the Appeal Court judgement which held that the Tribunal headed by Justice Ezekiel Ajayi acted in grave error in using witness statements on oath, not front-loaded as required by law to arrive at the unjust conclusion of nullifying the election of the governor, called on the people of the state to remain calm and stay strong.

“History has been made and those who thought they could derail the focus of the governor through an erroneous judgement as witnessed at the tribunal should simply accept defeat and allow for good governance which the governor is giving,” they said.

The CSOs further said that having witnessed the governorship election in March this year, it must stress that Governor Sule won the election free and fair not minding the decision of the opposition to resort to exploiting the religious and ethnic diversity of the state for political gain.

The group urged the governor to be magnanimous in victory and continue with his efforts, which has promoted peace and stability in the state.

The coalition also commended the Appeal Court judgement, which stressed that no petition can lawfully be amended outside the 21-day allowed by law as wrongly done by the Tribunal.

“A wrong and dangerous judicial precedence would have been set if such a position was accepted by the appellate court,” the statement added.

Other groups that signed the statement included Vote Count Campaign Organisation, Polling Units Ambassadors of Nigeria PUAN, Women Rescue Initiative, Peace Advocacy International, and Voters Renaissance Organisation.