A fire outbreak has occurred in the home of popular singer, Adekunle Temitope, popularly known as Small Doctor.

The singer confirmed the incident on his Instagram story on Thursday. However, he did say when the incident happened.

He stated that no life was lost in the incident, adding in Yoruba language that when a king’s palace gets burnt, it only adds to its beauty.

Small Doctor wrote in Pidgin, “No pressure for the Lord is with me. No life was lost. Ile Alaafin to jo, ewa lo bu kun. That is to say, king house wey burn, na make beautification fit plenty. Iyanu mashele soonest. Mi o foh, I no break.”