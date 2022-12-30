Project coordinator of Agro-Climatic Restoration in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL), Mr Usman Garba Ibeto, has revealed that the programme embarked upon by the organisation will lead to the restoration of 10 million hectares of land in six years.

He said the initiative will also address the challenges faced in the northern part of Nigeria which has led to the rise in poverty, lack of modernisation, land infertility for agricultural uses, lack of access to mineral resources and inadequate opportunities in agriculture.

Represented by the weather control officer of the agency, Mr Raji Shehu Adam, Ibeto made the assertion at an awareness campaign in local government areas in Niger State.

Ibeto said the ACReSAL programme is designed to tackle the climate change challenges that are hindering productivity in the northern part of the country and backwardness in modern science including shortage of workers.

He said, “If these challenges can be handled, the effect of the problems can be reduced so that the region can regain its normal state of being. In the ongoing analysis of states that are facing more of the said challenges, Niger State is inclusive due to the challenges of erosion and the efforts to revive the reputation of agriculture so that more crops can be produced.

“ACReSAL is planning to provide modern technology so that these challenges can be handled to improve the life of the community through self-reliance and providing more opportunities for the people. The

programme is in collaboration with the federal government which needs to save about one million

hectares out of the four million that is targeted before the year 2030.

“The PDO programme will focus on creating more lands, especially those in coastal areas, so that the

land can increase the number of jobs for the people without having the problem of climate change,” he

said.

On the areas that can benefit during the summer, the coordinator said ACReSAL will join the

stakeholders to promote irrigation farming in the northern part of the

country.

Responding, the chairman of Paikoro local government area, Hon Aminu Umar Yandaya, promised his

support for the programme.