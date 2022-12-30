Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai has returned his commissioner of finance, Muhammad Bashir Saidu as the new chief of staff. Saidu held the position before he was appointed as finance commissioner in 2019.

In a statement issued yesterday by the special adviser to the governor on media and communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, he said El-Rufai also appointed Dr Shehu Usman Muhammad as counsellor political, while Jamila Haruna is special assistant on intergovernmental relations.

The statement said, “Governor Nasir El-Rufai has approved the following political appointments: Muhammad Bashir Sa’idu as chief of staff. Dr Shehu Usman Muhammad as Counsellor (Political). Jamila Haruna as Special Assistant- Intergovernmental Relations.

“Muhammad Bashir Saidu returns as Chief of Staff after serving as Commissioner of Finance since April 2019. He joined the government in 2015 as Commissioner of Local Government and was first appointed as Chief of Staff in December 2016.”

Adekeye added that Dr Shehu Usman Muhammad has previously served as a permanent secretary and as commissioner in the ministries of education and local government.

Jamila Haruna graduated with a degree in Economics in 2009 and earned an MBA in Human Resources Management in 2016. She has worked in logistics and as a staff of the Presidential Committee on North East. The appointments are with effect from 28th December, 2022.