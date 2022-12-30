Disturbed by the escalating prices of goods and commodities, Nigeria’s Muslim students have urged the federal government to implement all the regulatory controlled economic policies, including price control mechanisms for a stable economy.

The students gave the advice in a communique issued at the end of a week- long Islamic Vacation Course held in Ilorin, Kwara State. The communique was signed by zonal chairman, Muhammad Bin Isa and secretary, Auwal Yunus.

The students said activating the price control mechanism is necessary to ease the hardship of the average Nigerian.

Noting that the inability of the farmers to practice their trade because of the activities of kidnappers and bandits has further put more hardship on the average Nigerian, the students implored the government to provide a secured conducive environment in “the banditry spot areas” to enable farmers carry out their farming activities towards ensuring food security in the country.

“Security agencies need to collect and monitor information so that they can be proactive and predict potential crimes with near perfect accuracy and not reactively,” they added.

In the 2023 general election, they called on Muslim youths to form a unifying force and avoid being used as political thugs before, during and after the elections.

They appealed to the government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to, as a matter of urgency, find a common ground and put the interest of Nigerian students at heart in order to permanently address the lingering strike action.

“Muslim Ummah and MSSN in particular should adopt all legal measures possible against any infringement on the freedom and religious rights of the Muslim sisters with appropriate sanction on violators.

“We call on the United Nations (UN) to prevail on the Israeli government to abide by the UN Charter on human rights thereby granting equal state rights for Palestine while the Muslim nations as a matter of brotherhood fight for a common cause for the liberation of Palestine,” they added.