Acting Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has ordered an investigation of a viral video showing an unnamed Major General and two other soldiers brutalising an unknown man and woman within the Abuja metropolis.

A statement by the Army spokesman, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu said while the circumstances leading to the incident were not clear, the acting COAS ordered an immediate investigation to unravel the true circumstances surrounding the altercation.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Nigerian Army (NA) has been drawn to a viral audio-visual recording circulating on social media platforms, purportedly showing a senior Army officer and 2 other soldiers in an altercation with a man and woman within the Abuja metropolis.

“The circumstances leading to this incident are not clear at the moment. However, the Acting Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has ordered an immediate investigation to unravel the true circumstances surrounding this altercation.”

He added that the Army remains committed to serving and protecting all law-abiding Nigerians as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Army Spokesman assured the public that due diligence would be applied to reach a logical conclusion on the incident.