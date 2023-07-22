Acting Customs CG Promises Fewer Checkpoints Along Seme Border

The Acting Comptroller-General of Customs, Mr Adewale Adeniyi, has promised to work with sister agencies along Seme border to reduce the number of checkpoints in the corridor.

Adeniyi made the promise during his official visit to Seme Area Command yesterday.

According to him, before coming to the command, the Controller of Seme Area Command, Mr Dera Nandi, had mentioned a number of issues which include the many checkpoints along the axis.

“We want to enhance our national security, but we are going to do it with a fewer number of checkpoints; we are working with other security agencies to see how we can rationalise the checkpoints.

“I also want to challenge you that national security is not responsibility of the government agencies alone.

“It is the business of every citizen, in all the parts of the society they treat national security as a priority, so it should not be the business of the security agencies alone.