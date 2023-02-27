ActionAid Nigeria (AAN), an international not-for-profit outfit, has expressed concerns over the late arrival of INEC staff and election materials in many polling units, with some polling stations opening as late as 11.30am during the 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections.

They noted that such occurred in Rivers State, Ward 17 under Obio/Akpor LGA and Okumagba II in Warri South – Olodi Primary School, Delta State at 2.30 pm.

The country director, ActionAid Nigeria, Ene Obi, who stated this in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said INEC staff arrived at some polling units with sensitive materials without security personnel.

“Evidence of unsealed election materials with some already thumb printed ballot papers (e.g. LEA primary school, Saburi, a suburb of DeiDei in FCT),” she said.

On the implication for voters, she said some polling units continued voting till the early morning of Sunday 26th while others, especially women may be disenfranchised because of the late-night voting.

Obi said this was evident in Gwarinpa Estate 2, Tipper Garage polling unit, SunnyVale Estate, and Lugbe Ako, all in FCT.

“This may lead to fatigue and stress on INEC officials and subsequently irreversible errors and omission during the voting, sorting, and counting processes.

“The extension of voting hours into the early hours of Sunday has also contributed to a delay in uploading results on the INEC portal,” she said.

On its implication to security, she said the security of both INEC staff, voters, and voting materials could be compromised because of late-night voting.

“Reported cases of disruptions and violence in Dekina LGA, Kogi State, and in Ikpanya Ward in Ibio Ibom LGA of Akwa Ibom where thugs disrupt and destroy electoral materials. Ballot boxes in two polling units in Mafoluku by Ijaiye area, Lagos were reportedly burnt, and some INEC’s ad-hoc staff were assaulted for reportedly being involved in some electoral offences, leading to disruptions in some polling units in places like Abakpa, Enugu State and Lugbe in FCT.

“ActionAid commends INEC for extending the Presidential and Senate election by a day in some locations with voting challenges. This largesse needs to be extended to more locations across Nigeria where voting commenced late and all registered voters at the polling unit are yet to vote,” she said.

Nevertheless, she enjoined INEC to critically examine the challenges experienced so that a repeat of the same at the state level election is avoided.

“And the locations where elections continue today or may be combined with the gubernatorial elections should be made public,” she added.

ActionAid Nigeria (AAN) in preparation for the 2023 general elections, was accredited by INEC to deploy 700 election observers across 15 states.