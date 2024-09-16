Popular Nigerian human rights activist and lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has announced the birth of his child, a baby girl, with his wife, Nana Bello.

Adeyanju took to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday to announce the arrival of his first child with Nana, appreciating God for their bundle of joy.

Sharing pictures of himself and his wife, he wrote, “God has just blessed my wife and I with a beautiful baby girl. And we are grateful and delighted.

“The Lord has done it finally, finally, finally!”

Adeyanju and Nana tied the knot in December 2023 at Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre while the reception occurred at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Garki, Abuja.

Nana had described their union as “two hearts with one love”. She also prayed for God’s love to be the “center of our marriage”.

“Through God’s grace, our paths intertwined, and now we stand on the threshold of our forever. In these moments captured, I see His love shining through us, guiding us towards a lifetime of faith, hope, and love,” she wrote on Instagram.

Adeyanju and Nana’s wedding ceremony was graced by notable figures, including 2023 presidential candidate Yele Sowore, former Senator Shehu Sani, Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial hopeful, Earl Osaro Onaiwu, and media personality Seun Okinbaloye, among others.