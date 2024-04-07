Nollywood actor , Nwaogu Udochukwu Victor, popularly known as Nkubi, and his wife, Vivian, have welcomed their first child together.

The comic star announced the good news via his Instagram page on Saturday.

He shared a video showing his wife’s baby bump on display, with him planting a kiss on her belly.

He, however, did not disclose the gender of his child.

Fans and colleagues thronged to the comment section to congratulate the couple.

Nkubi, who works with Wazobia FM, is also a TV presenter, voice-over artist, and a content creator.

The Theatre Arts graduate , who began his acting career as a child actor has starred in several Nollywood movies such as ‘Broken Dream’ (2005), ‘Golden Axe’ (2005), ‘Stupid Movie’ (2015), and ‘Holy Heist’ (2021).

He has also featured in some TV series like ‘Tinsel’, ‘Bella’s Place’, ‘Officer Titus’, ‘Single Ladies’, Skinny Girls in Transit’ among others.

Nkubi and Vivian tied the knot in 2021.