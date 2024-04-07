Nora Awolowo’s Rixel Studios has revealed cast for its anticipated Nollywood blockbuster titled, “ Red Circle”. This is achieved through a catchy video clip that captures industry veterans and fast-rising actors involved in the project.

While plot details remain largely unknown, the feature-length film recalls seasoned actress Bukky Wright from her decade-long hiatus and features Nigerian Hip-hop legend Ruggedman.

The cast also includes Lateef Adedimeji, Femi Branch, Tobi Bakre, Mike Afolarin, Omowunmi Dada, Debo Adedayo (Mr Macaroni), Timini Egbuson and Folu Storms. With a rich fusion of talent and experience on the project, cinephiles are promised a gratifying visual experience.

Red Circle is written by AMVCA nominee , Abdul Tijani-Ahmed (Skinny Girl In Transit) who is co-producer with AMVCA awardee, Nora Awolowo, (Nigeria: The Debut)—a creative combination that is set to be a Nollywood blast. The film is directed by AMVCA nominee , Akay Mason (writer/director for Elevator Baby, Day of Destiny, Ada Omo Daddy, Love In A Pandemic).

Rixel Studios is an innovative film production company committed to creating captivating and memorable cinematic experiences. With its services cutting across various technical aspects of filmmaking from pre-production to post-production, Rixel Studios has collaborated with global brands such as Netflix, FIFA, VISA, Tecno, Zebra Stripes Networks and Chipper to bring ideas to the screen.

Oreoluwa Awolowo, known as Nora Awolowo, is a Nigerian photographer, cinematographer, visual storyteller and the creative director of Rixel Studios.

She started out as a creative photographer using mobile phones to capture wonderful portraits before transitioning into film. Over the years, she has built her brand as a fast-rising creative and established herself as an inevitable force in the modern Nigerian film industry.

Together with her team at Rixel Studios, she has produced short films and documentaries, some of which have made it to international film festivals like Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival, Paris Film Festival and Istanbul Film Festival.

Co-producer , Abdul Tijani-Ahmed is known for scripting one of the highest grossing Nollywood films of all time, Brotherhood, which won Best Film In West Africa at the 2023 AMVCA. He also wrote, produced and acted in 2023 AMVCA Best Original Drama Series, Ricordi.