The Adamawa State chairman of the APC, Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal, has resigned as the party chairman due to controversies surrounding his office.

The chairman was impeached by 25 members of the state’s working committee of the party, citing alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office. Bilal’s resignation letter was endorsed by the national vice chairman North east, Comrade Mustapha Salihu, dated September 13, 2022.

The letter which contained apologies for inconveniences his decision might cause his supporters, said he would be grateful to cease becoming the chairman immediately.

“I write to inform you that I’m resigning from my elected position as the Adamawa State chairman of our great party, APC. I will be grateful if I will cease to become the chairman immediately. I sincerely apologise for any inconveniences this sudden decision may cause.“