A former secretary of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Kaduna State, Comrade John Femi Adi, yesterday announced readiness to donate one of his kidneys to save former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu’s daughter’s life.

Adi, who broke the news on his verified Facebook page in a piece entitled; ‘Willing to Save a Soul’ said: “I, Comrade John Femi Adi, a Kaduna based journalist and farmer hereby announce my ‘agape’ decision to donate one of my kidneys to Senator Ekweremadu’s beautiful daughter.

“I am doing this on God’s order in the Holy Bible to Love our neighbour as ourselves.

For further communications reach me via my official phone number -: 08034210833,” Adi said.

Sonia Ekweremadu had recently appealed to the public to help save her life by donating a kidney for a transplant.