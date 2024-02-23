A House of Representatives member, representing Yola South/ Yola North and Girei Federal Constituency Abubakar Babazango, has alleged plans to revoke the certificate of ownership (CofO) of his land in Yola, the state capital, because he volunteered it for President Bola Tinubu’s campaign rally.

He said contrary to the governor’s reason for moving to revoke the two-hectare land in public interest, the lawmaker said it was because he provided the plan for Tinubu’s use after he was denied campaign venue in Yola.

Babazango, who spoke through his counsel, Barrister Desmond Adewale, said the plan to revoke the land is purely political, insisting that it was not for public interest or to build a model school.

Desmond, who said it is illegal to revoke the land, said the APC had wanted to use Mahmud Ribadu Square Venue for its presidential campaign but the government of Adamawa State under the leadership of Rt Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri refused them the use of the venue.

He said Babazango decided to give the party his land for the campaign, adding that since then there have been moves to illegally seize the Land situated close to Yola International Airport.

Desmond argued that the former owner acquired the Land in 1976 and that the current title owner (Abaza) legally acquired it and has been making constant payment of ground rent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to journalists, Desmond said: “We’ve been hearing feelers from the government quarters because my clients gave that Land to the then incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, the current President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the APC Governorship candidate, Hajiya Aisha Ahmed Dahiru Binani they are going to withdraw the certificate of ownership (CofO) and we got interim injunction restraining them from the use of the land is our reason of coming to court to challenge it,” Desmond said.