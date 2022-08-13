The Adamawa State chief judge, Nathan Musa, has sworn in eight new magistrates, directing them to live above board in the discharge of their duties.

Musa cautioned them against biased and unprofessional conduct in the course of dispensation of justice to people in the state.

He reiterated government’s vigor in fighting for the course of justice and ensuring sanity in the judiciary.

The chief judge called on the pubic to report any act of misconduct and racketeering with regards to the judicial function by any officer, assuring that no such incident would go unpunished.

Responding on behalf of the magistrates, Barrister Joseph Mafa appreciated the chief judge for finding them worthy of their present positions.

He pledged to justify the confidence reposed in them by working within the tenet and ambit of law.

Those sworn in include Barrister Aliyu Ahmed, Barrister Ibrahim Aliyu, Barrister Abubakar Habu and Barrister Joseph Mafa.

Others are Barrister Usman Adamu Laido, Barrister Bashir Musa, Barrister Ibrahim Yusuf and Barrister Umar Hamman Audi.