The inspector general of police, Usman Baba Alkali, has advised policemen in the country to avoid patronising brothels and beer parlours in order to prevent attacks by criminals.

Alkali gave the advice while addressing the personnel in Gombe during his tour of the state police command.

According to him, police personnel are now endangered species, as they are under threat from IPOB militants, Boko Haram, ISWAP, armed robbers and kidnappers among others.

He charged them to be security conscious by avoiding such places so they don’t become easy targets of criminals.

The police chief while calling on his officers to always conduct themselves professionally by abiding by the law and knowing their duties, warned that extortion of members of the public attracts serious sanctions.

“Extorting is an offense, a very criminal offense. It is serious and akin to armed robbery. So we cannot be having armed robbers within our midst, or having glorified armed robbers in police uniform. You need to be disciplined, you need to be professional,” he said.

The IGP who noted that some officers were recently sacked for extortion and unprofessional conducts expressed the determination of the police under his leadership to training and retraining of police personnel in order to build their capacities.