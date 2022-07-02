The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Adamawa State, Dr Umar Ardo, has picked Mr. Yusuf Sunday Amos as his running mate.

Ardo told LEADERSHIP Weekend that he arrived at the decision after a wide consultation among party leaders and other key stakeholders in the state.

He said he picked Amos, who hails from Song Local Government Area of the state, in the interest of the state.

“After long, extensive and wide consultations amongst party members and leadership, after also having sought and gotten broad ranging opinions and suggestions of key stakeholders and patriots of the state in the nomination of our party’s deputy governorship candidate, and having soberly reflected on and distilled all views, suggestions and advices, I have concluded to pick for myself, for the SDP, and God Willing, for Adamawa State Mr. Yusuf Sunday Amos as deputy governor.

“I made this choice consciously in the best interest of our people, and I am satisfied and well pleased with the choice. I believe together, God Willing, we will earn the trust and confidence of the Adamawa electorate to vote us into office so as to positively change the material conditions of our people,” he added.