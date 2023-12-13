Miss Florence Vandi, a staff of Adamawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ADPHCDA) in Girei Local Government Area, has committed suicide over her boyfriend’s death.

Florence, a resident of Viniklang, according to a source, decided to celebrate Christmas with her deceased Nuhu Boniface in heaven who died in her hands while receiving treatment.

A statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, said that the 22-year-old killed herself on December 12, 2023.

Nguroje added that the command had received a report that a 22-year-old lady, identified as Florence Vandi, had committed suicide by drinking a liquid substance suspected to be poison, called “otapiyapiya”.

“The deceased took the unfortunate decision a few hours after the death of her boyfriend, Nuhu Boniface who died while receiving treatment at the hospital.

“Investigation further revealed that until her death, Florence was a Health Worker attached to Girei Primary Health Care Centre.”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola, who expressed sadness over the incident, advised the public to avoid taking laws into their hands and report any suspicious movement around their neighbourhood to the police.