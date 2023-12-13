Victor Osimhen, the newly crowned CAF 2023 African Player of the Year, has shared a heartfelt message celebrating his achievement. In a touching post, the Napoli striker reflected on his remarkable journey from hawking on the streets of Lagos to becoming a global football icon.

Osimhen’s words paint a vivid picture of his challenging childhood. He describes the daily struggles he faced as a young boy, forced to hawk in traffic to support his family. Despite these hardships, Osimhen’s passion for football never wavered. He used his love for the game as fuel to push himself forward, driven by a dream of making it big.

His journey has been far from easy. Osimhen speaks of the “rollercoaster of highs and lows” he has experienced, the joy of victories and the pain of defeats. He acknowledges the critics and the haters, but emphasizes that it is the support of his family, fans, and his own love for football that keeps him going.

Through it all, Osimhen never lost sight of his goals. He dedicates his success to his parents, who were his biggest supporters. He expresses gratitude to his family, fans, coaches, and everyone who played a role in his journey.

Beyond his triumph, Osimhen also celebrates the achievements of fellow African athletes, Chiamaka Nnadozie and Asisat Oshoala. He stressed that their success demonstrates that dreams truly do come true.

Osimhen’s message ends with a powerful statement: “GOD is the greatest.” This simple phrase encapsulates the humility and gratitude that define his character. He recognizes the blessings in his life and acknowledges that his success is ultimately a gift from God.

He wrote, “As a young boy who came from the streets of Olusosun, who had to hawk in traffic almost every day of the week while growing in order to survive the numerous challenges my family and I were facing, becoming a Treasure in Africa and World Football was a wild dream. Words can’t express the joy in my heart; this is a very special moment for me.

“My football journey has been a rollercoaster of highs, tough lows and emotions. The goals, echoes and jubilation of victories keep me going even when the critics, hate and pain of defeats hit me hard in the chest. The support of my amazing family, my fans most especially my Nigerian supporters and the love for the beautiful game of football motivates me to aim higher daily.

“Losing my dear parents in the course of this journey leaves a scar in my heart as they have always been my major driving force for success since I was a kid, may their souls continue to rest in peace.

“To my wonderful family thanks for always having my back and loving me so much. I wouldn’t have made it this far without your esteemed support.

“To my fans and Nigerian supporters, your dedication in supporting me on the good days and bad days do not go unnoticed, even amidst the arrows of hatred thrown at me y’all still stood by my side. I am grateful.

“Winning the CAF Best African Player 2023 is a testament to my hard work, your love and support. I am so proud of myself for achieving this prestigious award.”

“Thank you CAF, to all the coaches I have played under both local and international, your wisdom and knowledge have played huge roles in guiding my footballing career, thank you so much.

“I am sure my parents in heaven are smiling at me, this is for you.

“I also congratulate Chiamaka Nnadozie and Asisat Oshoala for their prestigious awards. Dreams do come true! Thank you, everyone, GOD is the greatest.”