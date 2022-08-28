The Adamawa State Polytechnic in Yola has matriculated 133 students to read various courses in it’s degree programs.

The institution in 2021 got approval to commence degree programs by the University of Maiduguri in the fields of Accounting, Banking and Finance, Public Administration, English Language and Literature.

Others are Economics, Business Education and Mass Communication.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri, Professor, Aliyu Shugaba, reiterated the commitment of the institution in providing quality education for the students.

Shugaba urged the matriculating students to put in their best in both learning and character during and after their stay in the institution.

He warned against social vices like cultism and drug abuse, adding that the university would continue to impart sound knowledge in its students.

Earlier, rector of the polytechnic, Professor, Dahiru Muhammad Toungos, in his address of welcome, congratulated the new students, urging them to concentrate on their studies and avoid vices capable of distorting their image and that of the institution.

Miss Sadiya Adamu, one of students promised to put in her best during her studies.