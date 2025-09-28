The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has inaugurated Local Council Executive Committee members in 21 LGAs of Imo State.

Advertisement

This was made known by the state chairman of the party, Prof James Okoroma, while addressing journalists in Owerri, the state capital.

He stressed that the event marks a pivotal journey in the party’s move to establish its presence at the grassroots level.

Advertisement

Prof Okoroma revealed that with the inauguration, the party is poised to participate effectively in any political contest across the state with the aim of achieving optimal success.

He explained that in ensuring transparency in the exercise, six out of the 27 LGAs did not participate in the inauguration due to unresolved challenges.

Prof Okoroma highlighted that during the LGA exco nomination process, the party considered the major political blocs that formed the coalition to ensure that no bloc was marginalised.

The state party chairman emphasised that under Article 13, the local government structure is made up of LGA Working Committees and Executive Committees with 53 positions.

Prof Okoroma encouraged those who did not make the list to exercise patience and wait for other positions, maintaining that the structure of the party is wide enough to accommodate everyone’s interest.