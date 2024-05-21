The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on the governors of Abia, Anambra and Imo States to release the schedule for local government elections or face court summons.

The national vice chairman of ADC in the South East, Chilos Godsent, issued the warning in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP.

He commended Governors Mbah and Nwifuru of Enugu and Ebonyi states for the release of election timetable for the conduct of council polls.

Godsent called on the South East governors to properly fund the state electoral commissions, to enable them conduct local government elections saying they “request them (governors) to properly constitute and fund their state Independent Electoral Commission to immediately publish timetable for the conduct of local government council elections in their respective states.

“The ADC is calling on the government of Abia, Anambra and Imo states respectively to emulate the Ebonyi and Enugu State Governments.

“We therefore insist that a democratic and functional Local Government Council System will drastically reduce unemployment and insecurity in the various states of South East Region.

“Furthermore, the ADC is still maintaining it’s sixty (60) days deadline which will expire on 18th June, 2024, after which we shall approach the court to secure an injunction to mandate the federal ministry of finance to stop forthwith the release of local government council qllocation to the affected state governments pending the determination of the suit. This is because the use of Sole Administrators, Care-Taker-Committees or Transition Committees to run the Local Government Council System violates Section 7 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”, the statement read.