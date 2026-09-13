The governorship candidates of the opposition ADC in the northwest appear to be adopting an election strategy that would see them present themselves as a single bloc, with a member of the House of Representatives, Abdussamad Dasuki, coordinating between campaigns.

Dasuki was recently on Politics Today on Channels TV, speaking on the governing agenda for all seven ADC candidates in the northwest. He didn’t make broad promises.

Dasuki placed security at the very top of their agenda. Every other message, from the minimum wage to the petrol subsidy, was attention-grabbing.

By giving one voice to seven candidates, addressing the security challenges in the seven states, and the needs of the millions of voters in the geopolitical zone, we created a sense of collective purpose missing in the northwest and an effective messaging strategy for the candidates and the ADC.

In a sense, the ADC candidates have borrowed a leaf from the southwest region, whose governors have historically coordinated their political campaigns, promoted a common agenda, and negotiated concessions from the federal government as a bloc. But will the strategy work in the northwest?