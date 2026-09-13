Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja has described her recent role portraying a character with bipolar disorder as one of the most mentally challenging performances of her career.

Speaking in an interview on Arise TV, Ooja explained that switching between intense emotional states ranging from anger and crying to laughter required significant psychological effort and left her exhausted during filming. She noted that the experience required her director’s guidance to maintain the character’s emotional pace.

The actress added that the role deepened her empathy for individuals living with mental health conditions, noting that the psychological demands of acting were as taxing as physical effort.