The Onigbesi of Igbesi Land, Oba Moses Oyinloye Iwedunmoye I, has died days after regaining his freedom from abductors in Kwara State.

Armed men invaded the Igbesi community in Isin Local Government Area on August 22, 2026, and abducted the traditional ruler. Security forces rescued him five days later during an operation along the Elerin/Ijomu-Oro axis.

According to family sources, the monarch fell ill shortly after his release and passed away at a hospital in the early hours of Saturday, September 12, 2026.