An aspirant for the office of the director general of the Amalgamated APC Support Groups (AASG), Alhaji Salman Akorede, has tasked President Bola Tinubu to address the issues of inflation and being some succor to the masses.

In a press conference on the first year of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, Akorede said “We recognise that the first 11 months have been turbulent, given the very bold steps that this administration has taken in the formulations and implementation of very tough economic reform policies.

“But, we are very optimistic, that gradually, the reforms are yielding results with the value of our local currency maintaining some reasonable level of stability, compared to the previous months when the Naira witnessed daily crash to the dollar.

“We must also admit that the inflation rates are still very high, thus skyrocketing the prices of essential commodities almost beyond affordability, this must be addressed as quickly as possible, to bring some succor to the masses who are most hit by the attendant hardships.”

He however, gave kudos to the president for addressing some key policies, noting that “as support groups leaders we must congratulate Mr President and his team for the achievements so far recorded across the board.

“While we acknowledge some improvement in the area of security, there’s much more to be done to curb the menace of bandits and armed robbery that are still wreaking havoc in many communities across the Nation

“We suggest that the government undertakes a comprehensive review of the nation’s security architecture with a view to upgrading capacity to effectively tackle security challenges in the country. As a people who deal directly with the grassroots, we must advise that a lot need to be done by this government in area of job creation to reduce youth unemployment.

“We equally advise that more incentives should be made available to encourage women entrepreneurship at the grass roots to support the poverty alleviation program of the renewed hope agenda.”