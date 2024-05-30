Ad

The ladies section of the IBB International Golf and Country Club, in commemoration of the Children Day celebration donated gift items and cash to kids in Durumi Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp, Abuja, for their upkeep.

Lady captain of the club, Dame Julie Donli, who led her members to the IDP Camp on Monday to identify with the kids, sensitised them on the need for personal hygiene and dangers of child abuse.

While calling for more support for the children in IDP, she said the visit was meant to identify with the less privileged, encourage them and give them a sense of belonging.

“Today is a day to celebrate the children, we are here at the IDP camp in Durumi to celebrate our lovely children that are displaced. We need to give them a sense of belonging, in spite of the fact that they are in a displaced camp, we are trying to tell them we care about them, we love them.

“They are not different from the regular children and that is why we decided to bring the party to them and also talk to them about hygiene and other issues,’’ she said

Earlier, the Social Secretary of the Club, Omon Isemede said this year’s Children’s Day celebration was taken out of the lush green golf course, to create a wider impact.

“We are here today to celebrate with the kids in the IDP camp, we also gave a talk about hygiene and how to take care of themselves, even though they are displaced, little things like this matter,” she said.

The pep talk to the children focused on the need for personal hygiene and the dangers of child abuse/molestation.

The highpoint of the occasion was the presentation of gifts to the kids and donation of N200, 000 to the IDP camp for their upkeep.