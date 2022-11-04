The foremost leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenefere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has denied the rumour making the rounds that he has removed the acting leader of the group, Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

Fasonranti also denied that he ordered that the meetings of the group should henceforth be held at his residence in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The renowned educationist in a statement made available to our correspondent in Akure, yesterday, by the personal assistant to Pa Fasonranti, Adedapo Abiola, he said his main concern is the interest of the Yoruba in the complex political situation in Nigeria.

Abiola said, “It has come to Papa R.F. Fasonranti’s knowledge that some sections of the media, especially the social media, have been ascribing to him false statements designed to cause confusion and polarise Afenifere.

“I have Papa’s permission to say that he has not said that Chief Ayo Adebanjo is no longer the acting leader of Afenifere or that all future Afenifere meetings should henceforth be held at his residence in Akure.

“Papa’s main concern is the interest of the Yoruba in the complex political situation in Nigeria.

‘It is also his concern that Afenifere should survive in dignity and remain a purveyor of the interest of the Yoruba race. It is hoped that this information will be adequately circulated.”