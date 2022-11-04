Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has warned of the possible commencement of the dry season otherwise called the harmattan season in most parts of the North.

NiMet public relations officer, Muntari Yusuf Ibrahim, said this followed a weather report of observed movement of dust plumes from the source region (Niger and Chad) where dust-haze and haziness, in relatively low visibility values, were expected into the county within the next 24 hours.

Yusuf said, “In the next 24 hours, there are good prospects of dust haze (in moderate horizontal visibility, 2000m – 5000m) over Maiduguri, Yobe, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi and Jigawa states, while other northern states (including North-central) could report sunny and hazy (visibility of 5–7km). It is expected that this weather condition will persist for the next three days. Worthy of note is the observed gradual increase of the day-time temperature.”

It would be noted that the dry season is usually a period of no rainfall in the North and a period of little or no rainfall in the South.

It is characterised by dust particles, harmattan cold especially at night, high day-time temperature values, fog occurrences, hazy conditions and associated health-related risks such as meningitis, respiratory illnesses and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

NiMet advised “stakeholders and indeed the general public that in places where visibility is impaired by dust haze, motorists should drive cautiously.

“People with respiratory issues should apply necessary caution, especially for out-door activities. Airline operators are also advised to get updated weather reports from NiMet offices for effective planning of their operations, stressing that with the warmer temperatures, there are higher chances of clear air turbulence. Hot weather results in a longer distance on the runway to generate enough lift for flight take-off. This increases the fuel consumption and requires adequate planning by operators.

“Motorists are also advised to adhere to recommended tyre pressure by the manufacturers especially during the hot days to safeguard against tyre burst. With reduced visibility, flight delays or cancellations, compliance with safety regulations may not be unexpected.”