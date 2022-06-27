The executive director, Growth & Partnerships at Itex Integrated Services, Adekunle Adebiyi, among other experts are expected to champion conversations centred around effective management strategies that aid the upscaling of the business operations of Small and Medium Enterprises(SMEs), including large corporates, across the African continent.

The discussion which is taking place at the Africa Revenue Summit is scheduled to hold on the 8th and 9th of July, 2022, themed ‘Value Up.’

According to the organisers, the forum is designed to foster discussions centred on the 21st-century techniques involved in driving value across the revenue chain of organisations, even as the summit seeks to extensively discuss business-related issues that cut across sales, marketing, culture, people, and leadership.

Commenting on the essence of the event, Adekunle Adebiyi, noted that, the Africa Revenue Summit, which is regarded as the largest convergence for revenue leaders across corporate Africa, is well-positioned to expose small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to sustainable strategies that would guarantee business growth.

“Small and medium-sized businesses have been regarded as the main drivers of diverse economies across the African continent. This is because SMEs, particularly start-ups, serve as a critical driver of economic growth and development across the world.

“It is, however, germane to note that while SMEs play an integral role in contributing to the economic improvements of nations across the globe, it is essential to note that they encounter diverse challenges that threaten their sustainability.

“It is on this premise that the Africa Revenue Summit for 2022 seeks to expose organisations operating across the African continent to sustainable business practices that revolve around sales, marketing, and leadership,” he said.

The Africa Revenue Summit, which was formerly known as the Sales Leadership Conference (SLC), will feature industry leaders who will deliver masterclass sessions that cut across various sub themes.