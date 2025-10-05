Award-winning Afrobeats singer, Adekunle Gold, thrilled fans on Sunday night as he headlined the grand finale of Big Brother Naija Season 10 reality TV show, rounding off a dramatic 10-week journey that captivated millions of viewers across Africa.

Adekunle serenaded viewers and the live audience with his latest songs.

This season premiered 10 weeks ago, with its first launch on Sunday, July 26, and the second launch on July 27, 2025. It kicked off with 29 housemates from diverse backgrounds vying for the ultimate prize of ₦150 million, the biggest in the show’s history. The housemates battled through weekly tasks, live eviction shows, twists, and emotional moments in the race for fame and fortune.

Throughout the season, viewers witnessed several unexpected turns. Apart from the routine evictions, one housemate, Sabrina, voluntarily exited the show midway, while another housemate Faith was disqualified in the 10th week for violating Big Brother’s rules.

Now down to nine finalists, the journey has been marked by alliances, rivalries, and standout personalities that kept fans glued to their screens and drove massive engagement on social media platforms.

Who will win the Big Brother Naija Season 10? Only time shall tell as the eviction show begins shortly ahead of the emergence of the final two and the eventual winner.