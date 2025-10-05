The grand finale of the Big Brother Naija season 10 reality TV show kick-started on Sunday night with a wonderful performance by Afro Urban artiste, Adekunle Gold, after which Big Brother, a.k.a Biggie poured encomiums on the last standing nine housemates.

Biggie, in his characteristic baritone voice, commended the nine finalists for soldiering on, describing them as icons of the Big Brother Naija family.

He mentioned their names one after the other, hailing their their journeys in the House in the past 10 weeks.

The nine housemates, all dressed wonderfully, were elated at the commendations.

LEADERSHIP recalls that 10 housemates earlier made it to the Top 10 last Sunday. However, one of them, Faith, was disqualified days later for violating the House rules.

The reality TV show climaxed this Sunday night with the winner to emerge and go home with N150m star prize.