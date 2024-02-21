Governor Ademola Adeleke has called for an immediate reform of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to effect an institutionalized Public Private Partnership in the management of the service.

He made the suggestion when the director-general of the NYSC, Brigadier General Yushau Dogara Ahmed, visited him in his office in Osogbo, the state capital.

Adeleke said the present structure and model of the NYSC is unsustainable considering the prevailing fiscal state of the nation.

While describing the NYSC as a gemstone for the Nigerian state, the governor appealed for a reform of the service to expand the private sector either through review of the enabling act or a federal instrument of reform.

“The present structure appears unsustainable considering the state of the national economy. We need to restructure the service to reduce the burden of financing on the public sector”.

Earlier, the NYSC boss told the governor that he was in Osun to review the operation of the service and to present a specific request for the attention of the state government.

Ahmed who served as a corps member in Osun state commended the state government for its logistic and financial support for the NYSC, urging the state government to support the service to build a state secretariat.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also sought the constitution of a state committee as well as state support for the expansion of orientation facilities.