The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, NCDC, has announced the formal transfer of leadership from Dr. Ifedayo Morayo Adetifa to Dr. Olajide Idris, subsequent to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s announcement on February 16, 2024, of a new leadership appointment.

The official handover took place on Monday, according to the head of Communications at the NCDC, Dr. Yahya Disu, who announced the development in a statement titled “Transition of Leadership at Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention: Two Years of Strategic Development for Nigeria’s Health Security and Welcoming Dr. Olajide Idris as the New Director General.”

The statement said: “Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, the NCDC made significant strides in fulfilling its mandate to prevent, detect, and respond to public health events. Dr. Adetifa’s strategic partnerships, innovative approaches, and tireless dedication have been instrumental in enhancing the nation’s health security, particularly amidst challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Mpox outbreak, the Diphtheria epidemic, and other emerging public health concerns.

“As Dr. Adetifa embarks on a new chapter, the NCDC staff acknowledges his invaluable contributions, exemplary leadership, and unwavering commitment to advancing the country’s health security agenda, in line with the health sector reform four-point agenda.”

The statement noted that stepping into the role of Director General, Dr. Olajide Idris brings with him a wealth of experience spanning over 30 years in medical practice, Healthcare Systems Management, Consulting, Pharmaceuticals, and Research.

“Under his leadership as the Permanent Secretary and Commissioner of Health in Lagos State, the Lagos State’s health sector experienced significant health reform in areas that cut across medical emergency services, human resource development, infrastructural development, revitalization of the primary care system, healthcare financing, health promotion and disease prevention.

“His exceptional leadership during the Ebola virus outbreak response further demonstrates his capability to advance Nigeria’s health security agenda. The NCDC team expresses heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa for his outstanding service and leadership to the nation while extending a warm welcome to Dr. Olajide Idris as he assumes his new role.