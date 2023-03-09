Governor Ademola Adeleke has assured the people of Ijesaland that he would not do anything or take any step that would undermine the smooth take-off of Ilesa University and other developmental activities in the area.

In an interaction with journalists on his achievements in office in the past 100 days, Adeleke said the government will soon release white-paper on the report of the panel set up on the university and other issues. adding that his administration’s concern is to ensure a sustainable take-off of the university.

Governor Adeleke said his administration had provided portable borehole water in each of the 333 wards in the state and constructed 20 km of roads across the state.

According to him, his administration has presented N518 million to 40 communities for infrastructure developments, adding that his government sponsored Imole Surgical and Medical Outreach for 2.000 persons in each of the nine federal constituencies in Osun State, making a total of 18,000 beneficiaries ongoing.

He said the numerous projects embarked by his administration include electrification projects, provision of transformers and other electrical materials to ensure that communities without electricity can have light.

Governor Adeleke pointed out that his administration has embarked on the payment of salaries and pension arrears from January 2016 owed by the past administration, adding that those that were omitted during the course of payment of the outstanding half salaries he inherited from past administration will soon be paid.

To ensure adequate healthcare access for the people and expanding the scope of health care coverage in the state, governor Adeleke disclosed that his administration has enrolled 3000 Osun indigenes on the Osun Health Insurance Scheme (OHIS).