There was pandemonium in the early hours of Wednesday when fire razed auto spare parts markets in Kirikiri Road, Akere Bus Stop, Olodi-Apapa, Ajegunle, Lagos.

According to the director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Adeseye Margaret, the fire started about 03:28 in the wee hours of yesterday, saying the Ajegunle Fire Station of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service was the first respondent.

She said, “At about 03:28 Wednesday wee hours, a fire outbreak was alerted to Akere Spare Parts Market, Kirikiri Road, Akere Bus Stop, Olodi-Apapa, Ajegunle, Lagos that saw the Ajegunle Fire Station of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service as first respondent.

“Upon arrival, it was discovered that rows of shops that traded in auto spare parts was well alight that led to Sari-Iganmu and Ilupeju fire crews of the agency joining up to subdued the raging Fire and salvage a nearby major market Petroleum Filling Station with a fully loaded 33,000 litres PMS tanker amongst other adjoining buildings.”

“However, a male adult was recovered by the Tolu Police Division of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) around the scene while the Lagos Neighborhood and Safety Corps and the Red Cross were also in attendance.

“The cause of the fire will require detailed investigation to ascertain as well as post-incident enumeration to account for the number of lockup shops and wares lost,” she said.