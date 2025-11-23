Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has reassured residents of the state of their safety and security amid rising banditry attacks in neighbouring states, hailing service chiefs and security agencies for their proactive measures and actions to secure the state.

A release by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed stated that the governor who appreciated the people of the state for their massive support for him and his team, assured them of unhindered, continuous delivery of democratic dividends.

Speaking on the increasing security alarm in some quarters, the governor noted that a series of security meetings have been held for preemptive measures to stop infiltration of bandits into the state, positing that a plan of action to secure Osun state is under implementation in the last three weeks.

The governor, who commended the commissioner of Police, the director of state security (DSS), the Army Commander, the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other security agencies, said a series of meetings have been held with stakeholders across the boundary communities to ensure vigilance and strengthen capacities to repel any incursion.

According to the governor, the Inspector General of Police, the Director-General of the State Security (DSS) and the Chief of Defence Staff and the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), have paid particular supportive attention to Osun state, even as he urged the residents to be security conscious and report any untoward activities to the police.

The governor directed the Amotekun Corps to work closely with the police and other security agencies, adding that “the local security service must work in close collaboration with the lead security and other agencies. We must work within protocols to secure our people from bandits and terrorists.”

On the local government situation, the governor said all stakeholders are still waiting on the Supreme Court to rule on the matter, insisting “we must remain law-abiding as we are all resolved not to take the law into our hands.”

On the impasse within the state judiciary, the governor expressed optimism that the judiciary will soon resolve its internal affairs, noting that as the governor of the state, he would not interfere in a judicial matter.