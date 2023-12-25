Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has charged Christians to draw from the spiritual import of the celebration of Christmas by sharing love and fostering harmony in communities as he felicitated with them on the occasion of the year 2023 Christmas celebration.

In the same vein, the former governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Omooba Dotun Babayemi also called on Nigerians not to relent in working for the greatness of the country.

Governor Adeleke, who described Christmas as a moment of reflection on the blessing that the birth of Jesus Christ symbolises for humanity, charges Osun people, especially Christians to embrace the spirit of compassion and kindness that the season reflects.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke called on the people of the state to appreciate the strength and prospects of unity in driving the needed progress for the state.

While wishing for hitch free celebration and prosperous 2024, Governor Adeleke assured Osun people of sustained commitment to moving the state forward.

Also, Babayemi in a statement by his Media office averred that making Nigeria work has become imperative in view of the fact that the nation was a project founded to excel.

He noted that as the people continue to pray, they must as well work dedicatedly so as to make the nation progress.