Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has declared Monday October 7, 2024 as work-free day for all teachers in both public and private schools throughout the state.

The declaration which is in commemoration of the 2024 World Teachers Day was contained in a statement on Sunday by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi.

Adeleke said the holiday was to identify with all teachers throughout the state on the annual event in view of their invaluable contributions to the growth of education sector, not only in the state and Nigeria, but the world at large.

The declaration reads, “I, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, the Executive Governor of Osun State heartily congratulate all teachers throughout the world and in particular in my dear state, Osun, on the annual occasion of the World Teachers Day being celebrated annually on every 5th of October.

“While it gladdens my heart and that of my administration to declare tomorrow as public holiday throughout Osun State, I admonish all teachers to use the one-day public holiday as a means to cast a look at the past, present and future development of the state in the education sector.”

Adeleke assured the teachers that his will continue to do everything morally and officially possible to put smiles on their faces for them to be happy and fulfilled as purveyors of knowledge in the state.

“Please accept my best wishes and congratulations on the occasion of World Teachers Day,” the governor said.